UPDATE: Overnight Shift Of SH1 Southbound Traffic

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advises the eastward shift of the two southbound lanes on State Highway 1 between the BP motorway service centre and Drury Interchange previously planned for tonight as part of the SH1 Papakura to Drury project has now been delayed.

This shift is now expected to occur later this week on a date to be confirmed.

When implemented, the temporary realignment will see the two southbound lanes shift to the east. The two northbound lanes between the Drury Interchange and the BP motorway service centre will then be shifted westward in the coming weeks. These lane realignments will provide additional workspace in the central median for motorway widening and stormwater improvements.

There will be further lane shifts in both directions across the life of Stage 1B of this project, similar to traffic layouts during Stage 1A of this project.

During motorway closures necessary as part of this project, traffic will be detoured along Great South Road.

For more information on the project and to sign up to updates, please visit the project page:

Papakura ki Pukekura – Papakura to Bombay project page: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/south-auckland-projects/sh1-papakura-to-bombay/

