Update - Search For Missing Man, Mt Aspiring National Park

The search for a man reported missing in a river in Mt Aspiring National Park on 6 February remains ongoing.

Police have located a number of personal items along the river, believed to belong to the missing man.

Search efforts in the last two days have been hampered by extreme hazards and limited visibility, resulting in a brief suspension of the search on Tuesday afternoon.

Today the Police National Dive Squad and Wanaka LandSAR Swift Water Rescue Team will search an area of the canyon with an underwater camera and light equipment.

