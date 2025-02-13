Tawa To Get New ‘Hail And Ride’ Bus Service

A new fixed route ‘hail and ride’ bus service, Route 59, will begin in Tawa on Monday 24 February, replacing the Metlink On Demand trial.

Route 59 buses will run from 7am to 7pm on weekdays between Greenacres and Grenada North, via the Tawa shops, Takapu Road Station and Linden Station.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee chair Thomas Nash says ‘hail and ride’ is the next best option for Tawa, after the On Demand trial was declined funding from the government’s National Land Transport Fund.

“Route 59 will be using the same 20-person Sprinter buses as the On Demand trial. As well as accepting cash and SuperGold cards, the buses now have Snapper validators and buzzers to signal drivers to stop,” says Cr Nash.

“While Route 59 is not available to passengers in Kenepuru and Summerset on the Landing, we are working on adjustments to routes 60 and 60e to accommodate these passengers, which we hope to introduce in April this year.”

In areas where there are no bus stops, passengers can flag down Route 59 services from designated ‘stopping areas’. These have been identified as areas where the vehicle can safely stop and are marked on the Metlink map as they will not have specific stop markings, signs or poles.

To ensure the best possible service, Metlink will be hosting drop-in sessions for members of the public to learn about ‘hail and ride’, ask questions or offer feedback. A mid-year review of the route will also be conducted.

The drop-in sessions will be held at the Tawa Community Centre on Wednesday 19 February at 5pm and Thursday 20 February at 10am. There will also be a drop-in session at the Kapi Mana Bridge Club, on Friday 21 February at 12 noon.

For more information about these sessions and the new route visit Metlink.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

