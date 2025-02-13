Tasman Dry Weather Task Force Update - February 13

Low rainfall across the Tasman District has prompted a higher level of water shortage direction orders to be implemented from Monday 17 February 2025 – including consent holders unaffiliated with the Waimea Community Dam.

Step 2 restrictions, or a 35 % cut in water use, will come into effect for consent holders in the Motupiko water management zone, with a cease take in place for the Rainy management zone.

Step 2 will also apply to Moutere Eastern and Coastal Zone.

Unaffiliated A Permits on the Waimea Plains have gone into Step 1 Rationing as of Wednesday as the 2750 l/s trigger for these was hit.

Unaffiliated A Permits cover the Delta, Golden Hills, Waimea West, Reservoir, Upper Catchments and Upper Confined Aquifer zones.

It is important Consent holders are familiar with their Resource Consent conditions as some may be subject to higher restrictions thresholds.

There are no additional restrictions in place for Council-managed reticulated water supplies beyond the conditions of consent.

There has been no significant rainfall across the district in the last week.

Aorere at Devils Boots (36.5 mm) was the highest in the district, Upper Moutere got 10.5 mm, Waimea at Appleby got 6.5 mm, and Kainui Dam at Wai-iti received 15 mm.

However, many areas had no rain or less than 5 mm.

The drier areas continue to be the Upper Motueka management zone with the Motupiko expected to drop below its 200 l/s trigger this week.

The river flows for Motueka, Riuwaka and Lower Wai-iti are all above trigger and consultation levels, with the Wai-iti Dam remaining at 68.2 % full.

The river flow below the Waimea Dam is 730 l/s compared to 950 l/s last week, with Wairoa at Irvines flow showing 3080 l/s and unmodified flows of 3020 l/s.

The small amounts of rainfall in the Moutere and Dovedale have benefitted the surface flows although they are declining.

The Deep Moutere Eastern Zone level has further declined from last week, now 33.38 m compared to 34.25 m last week. At the current rate it is likely to hit the DWTF Step 2 trigger of 33 m in the next few days.

The Western Zone level is still above its restrictions trigger although it has dropped from last week now at 3.72 m compared to 4.46 m last week.

Soil Moisture in Tākaka and Waimea is dropping, with Waimea now below the stress point.

The long-range forecast indicates a short sharp front next Tuesday, with rainfall amounts to be around 20 - 30 mm.

Staff will continue to monitor river flows, groundwater and soil moisture levels in the coming days to ascertain the need for further measures.

Of particular interest will be Dovedale and Eighty-Eight Valley.

Decisions will be reviewed at the next meeting of the Dry Weather Taskforce, provisionally scheduled for Tuesday 18 February 2025.

You can keep up to date with groundwater and river flow data by visiting our environmental data portal www.tasman.govt.nz/my-region/environment/environmental-data-portal.

