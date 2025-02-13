The Rubber Hits The Road: Welcome Progress On SH1B Telephone Road Rail Crossing Upgrade

On behalf of its communities, the Waikato District Council is pleased to report the long-awaited upgrade to SH1B Telephone Road rail crossing begins next week. This project marks a significant milestone for our district, improving safety and restoring a key transport link for our communities.

The rail crossing has been closed for nearly three years due to safety concerns, and we acknowledge the patience and resilience of residents and businesses who have adapted to the closure and detours. The upgrade will not only allow the crossing to reopen but also ensure it meets robust safety standards set by KiwiRail, significantly reducing risks for all road users.

Council is particularly encouraged by the investment in safety improvements, including raising the road level, installing electronic warning signs, and creating escape lanes to prevent vehicles from being stranded on the railway line. These measures will help protect motorists and improve traffic flow in the area.

Waikato District Council Mayor Jacqui Church said she was delighted to see the project progress, a testament to collaborative agencies and services for community safety.

“I would like to thank NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and KiwiRail for their commitment to delivering this much-needed project. We also appreciate the support of central government in funding infrastructure improvements that directly benefit our communities,” she said.

Construction will require a temporary road closure at the intersection of Telephone Road, Holland Road, and Marshmeadow Road from 19 February until the project is completed later this year. While this may cause some short-term inconvenience, the long-term benefits of safer and more efficient transport connections will be worth the wait.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Local resident Steven Howarth said, “our life is very busy with four young kids, opening the intersection will save us precious time in the before school madness and will make the morning that little bit easier. We can’t wait to have the intersection open!”

Council will continue to work closely with project partners to keep our community informed as work progresses. We encourage residents to stay updated through our website, social media channels, and official communications.

This upgrade is a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration and advocacy, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have for our district.

© Scoop Media

