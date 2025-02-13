Get To Know Your Natural Hazards In Tasman

12 February, 2025

Increasing knowledge about potential threats such as coastal erosion, flooding, earthquakes, and wildfires, and to promote preparedness among landowners and communities is the focus of the Tasman Natural Hazards Awareness Campaign launched today and runs through February and March.

Get to Know Your Natural Hazards emphasizes community resilience in the face of events like the Nelson Tasman August 2022 severe weather and flooding event, and the Pigeon Valley fire in February 2019.

While these hazards have been significant events for us, the likes of Hawkes Bay/Gisborne and California have experienced these hazards on a much larger scale. Reducing the risk of natural hazards to people and property is important to us all.

A focus of the campaign is the promotion of updated online resources that make available the latest information and data about our local natural hazards.

The awareness campaign will lead into community engagement on the issues and options – the very start of the process to review and update the natural hazards provisions in the Tasman Resource Management Plan (TRMP). In March, residents can provide feedback via Shape Tasman on issues and options and meet the planners at drop-in sessions at venues across the district during mid-April.

Plan Change 85 aims to build the district’s resilience to natural hazards and encourage quality development in appropriate places. It aligns with other key environmental workstreams including urban growth (Plan Change 81), outstanding natural features and landscapes (Plan Change 82), coastal environment (Plan Change 83), and land and freshwater (Plan Change 84).

Feedback on the issues and options for Plan Change 85 will help inform decisions on how we can manage the effects of natural hazards to enable resilient development as our district grows.

Get to know your natural hazards at Natural hazards | Tasman District Council

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

