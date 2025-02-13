In 2024 The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter Completed 431 Missions, 5.6% Increase On 2023 Missions

GTRH Mt Taranaki 2024 (Photo/Supplied)

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter has concluded another successful year, carrying out a total of 431 missions in 2024. That’s a 5.6% increase on the number of missions performed in 2023.

These missions included 137 inter-hospital transfers, over 60 medical missions, 94 rural or remote incidents, over 40 motor vehicle accidents, 8 rescues and 87 other missions. 18.1% of all these missions performed occurred between the hours of 8pm and 8am, highlighting the need for vital equipment such as night vision googles.

Among the hospitals, Palmerston North Hospital topped the list as the most transported from with the rescue helicopter crew transforming 99 patients to further hospitals.

March was the busiest month of the year, with 51 life-saving missions being completed. While April was the busiest month for medical missions with the crew attending to 14. One including a male in his 80s who sustained head injuries after a significant fall. The patient was treated on scene in Dannevirke by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter completed 94 missions to rural or remote places throughout last year, providing vital emergency medical assistance to those in need. These missions largely involved hiking injuries, motorbike injuries, and farm related injuries.

One of these missions took place in July when the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Raetihi for a male in his 20s who sustained chest injuries after being involved in a farming incident. The patient was swiftly flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment after receiving immediate care on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic.

Another significant rural mission occurred in Waitarere Beach within the month of April where the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to assist a male in his 30s suffering from crush injuries to his hand. The patient was treated on scene and then transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

The crew were involved in 8 rescue related missions, with one occurring in the first half of the year when the crew were tasked to a search and rescue mission one afternoon in the Tararua Ranges. This was for a woman in her 40s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient had activated her PLB, and the rescue helicopter crew were able to locate her and land nearby. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

Throughout the year of 2024, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter responded to 42 motor vehicle accidents.

One of these missions took place in July where the rescue helicopter crew were tasked in the early hours of the morning to Kawhatau for a male in his 20s who was experiencing a medical event after being involved in a motor vehicle accident (MVA). The patient was stabilised on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

Overall, 2024 was a busy year for the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter which has been serving the Manawatu and Whanganui regions since its inception in 1991. This essential service operates 24/7, 365 days a year, with a dedicated crew of highly trained Pilots, Air Crew Officers, and Critical Care Flight Paramedics who provide timely and life-saving assistance when it matters the most. The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter relies on community support and donations to ensure your highly skilled rescue crew are rescue ready and have the tools they need to save lives.

Donate to your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter today and help keep loved ones together this summer - https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/grassroots-trust-rescue-helicopter/donate

