Death Following Water-related Incident, Whangapoua Beach

One person has died after a water related incident at Whangapoua Beach this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the beach about 1pm after the person was recovered from the water. First aid was provided, however, sadly they were not able to be revived.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

