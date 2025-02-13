Death Following Water-related Incident, Whangapoua Beach
Thursday, 13 February 2025, 6:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a water related incident at
Whangapoua Beach this afternoon.
Emergency services
were called to the beach about 1pm after the person was
recovered from the water. First aid was provided, however,
sadly they were not able to be revived.
The death will
be referred to the
Coroner.
