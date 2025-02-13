Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal Crash, Puruatanga Road, Martinborough

Thursday, 13 February 2025, 8:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Brad Allen, Wellington District Road Policing Manager:

Police can confirm one person has died after a collision between a shared cycle and a car in Martinborough this morning.

The collision happened on Puruatanga Road, between Regent Street and Todds Road, about 10.45am.

The deceased was critically injured but died at the scene before they could be airlifted to hospital. Three other people, also on the bike, suffered serious injuries.

Police’s thoughts, Aroha, and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

The Serious Crash Unit are conducting a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road has since reopened.

