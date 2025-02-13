Auckland Features Big At Annual ‘Jonesies’ Waste Awards

Auckland Council and its controlled organisations were a strong force at tonight’s fabulous Taxpayers’ Union ‘Jonesie’ Awards – taking out three nominations in the Local Government Waste category.

"Auckland Council certainly knows how to put on a show when it comes to wasting money” said Spokesman for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, Sam Warren.

“Of the five slots available – Auckland received no less than three nominations, punching well above its weight in local government waste and frivolity.”

“From Auckland Council’s $263k stairs at Milford beach, to Auckland Unlimited’s $737k promo of a bloke from Finland ‘seeking happiness’ in an embarrassing attempt to improve perceptions of the Super City – it really was a celebration of the best of the worst when it comes to setting ratepayer money on fire.”

“This might be a good time for Auckland bureaucrats to take notes on 'what not to do' – so as to stay out of next year’s Jonsies altogether.”

