26-year-old Cold Case Reopened In West Coast Town

More than 26 years after the murder of David John Robinson, Tasman Police have reopened the investigation into his death, with enquiries under way in the small West Coast town of Kakapotahi.

A homicide investigation was launched on 28 December 1998, after the body of the then-25-year-old David was located on a remote West Coast beach near Ross.

Detective Inspector Geoff Baber of the Tasman District Police says David was killed approximately 10 days before the discovery of his body.

The initial Police investigation located several of David’s possessions scattered across the beach, indicating he had likely been staying in the area before he died.

After extensive enquiries at the time of his death – including interviewing a number of people within the community and conducting searches of nearby beach, bush and river areas – the investigation was scaled back.

“The investigation has been periodically reviewed and police continue to make additional enquiries over the years.

“I want David’s family and the community to know we will not give up – Police are determined to find out what happened in this small rural community, shortly before Christmas over 26 years ago.”

Police have been canvasing the Kakapotahi area this week and enquiries will continue in the coming days and weeks.

“David would have been 51 now, and while his murder was nearly three decades ago his family continue to grieve.

“We know people may not have wanted to previously tell us what they saw or heard, but the passing of time may have changed things for them, and they may see things differently now with regards to David and what happened to him.

“If you do know something, we encourage you to come forward and speak to us – it is not too late to provide David’s family with answers.”

If you have information that could help Police’s investigation, please email us via the Cold Case form on the New Zealand Police website, or call 105 and reference the case number 231129/2221.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

