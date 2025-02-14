Serious Crash: Southern Motorway, Greenlane

Police can advise a serious crash will close a section of the Southern Motorway near Greenlane.

A crash has occurred between a truck and motorcycle on southbound lanes, at around 8am, just prior to the Greenlane on-ramp.

Emergency services are responding to the scene.

Police will have further information on injuries in due course.

Motorists are advised that southbound traffic is being diverted off the motorway at the Green Lane East off-ramp, to rejoin on via the on-ramp.

Please expect delays in the area.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

