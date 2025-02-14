Fatal Crash: Expect Ongoing Delays On Southern Motorway

Police can advise a motorcyclist has died following an earlier serious crash on the Southern Motorway, near Greenlane.

A section of State Highway 1 has been closed, with the Serious Crash Unit in attendance.

An investigation will commence in due course.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this morning's tragic events, including those who may require welfare referrals.

If you witnessed the crash, but have left the area please contact 105 and use the reference number P061612219.

Advice for motorists:

Police anticipate the closure of southbound lanes will be place for at least two hours.

Traffic is heavy around the Greenlane interchange.

Southbound traffic is still being diverted off at the Green Lane East off-ramp.

We acknowledge motorists' understanding while important work is carried out at the scene of the fatal crash.

We continue to encourage motorists to consider alternative routes through the city, including using State Highways 16 and 20.

Please allow additional time to reach your destination safely.

