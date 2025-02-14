Industry Monitoring Dry Conditions

Waikato and South Auckland Primary Industry Adverse Event Cluster

It has been a great spring and summer for farmers, but soil moisture levels are now plummeting as the usual dry February starts to bite.

The Waikato and South Auckland Primary Industry Adverse Event Cluster core group convened on Tuesday (11 February ) to collectively review conditions and intel from farmers and growers across the region.

“The usual dry summer conditions have returned to Waikato and South Auckland regions, and it’s good to see farmers are generally well-prepared,” said Ohinewai farmer and group chairperson, Neil Bateup.

“There is plenty of supplementary feed about for stock at present following a good spring and farmers generally are reported to be coping.

Mr Bateup said, “With no significant rain forecast for the region in the near future we want to reassure farmers that we’ve got this situation on our radar and we’re looking out for them.”

Neil encourages people to look after their own wellbeing and take a moment to check on neighbours. If you need support or information, you can call your local Rural Support Trust, your rural professionals, or industry groups and supply contacts.

“Farmers will need to be agile. It will rain and conditions will improve, but we do not know if this will be early or late March, or beyond,” said Neil.

Neil recommends farmers staying in regular contact with rural professionals and graziers, to regularly review feed and financial budgets, and have a plan B and plan C.

“Influence what you can control, particularly the communication with others, and planning”, said Neil.

The Waikato and South Auckland Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster was set up in 2016 to bring together agencies from the primary industries, central and local government to prepare for and coordinate responses to adverse events.

