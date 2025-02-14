Dr Sarfati’s Resignation Another Blow To Underfunded Health System

The resignation of director-general of health Dr Diana Sarfati is a further symptom of the Government’s chaotic mismanagement and underfunding of the health system, the PSA says.

PSA Acting National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons says Dr Sarfati’s resignation will create more turmoil in an overstretched health system being put under further pressure by the Government’s demands for health spending cuts.

"The alarm bells should be ringing in the health sector. Dr Sarfati’s resignation follows those of Health New Zealand Chief Executive Margie Apa and Director of Public Health Nicholas Jones in the past few weeks.

"The fundamental problem in health is that the Government is starving our health system of the funding needed to run it.

"Hard working public servants delivering health care like Dr Sarfati are being asked to work miracles to somehow keep a groaning system working for New Zealanders," Fitzsimons says.

"That’s why we have started litigation in the Employment Relations Authority aimed at stopping rushed and damaging job cuts in health to meet the Government’s savings targets.

"These cuts will endanger the lives of patients and see thousands of dedicated and essential health workers lose their jobs," says Fitzsimons.

Fitzsimons says the Public Service Association for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi would like to thank Dr Sarfati for her work, which was an example of the dedicated service of so many public servants.

Note:

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 95,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, health and community groups.

