Name Release: Fatal Crash, Ngāhinapōuri
Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the man who died
following a crash in Ngāhinapōuri on 5 February.
He
was 74-year-old Richard Smith, of Waipa.
Our thoughts
are with his family and friends at this tragic
time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
