Name Release: Fatal Crash, Ngāhinapōuri

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following a crash in Ngāhinapōuri on 5 February.

He was 74-year-old Richard Smith, of Waipa.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

