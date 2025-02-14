Missed Opportunity To Clean Up Desert Road During Closure

Keep New Zealand Beautiful (KNZB) is calling out a missed opportunity to clean up one of the country’s most iconic highways while it remains closed for major roadworks.

The Desert Road, which stretches between Tūrangi and Waiouru, closed on Monday, 13 January, for approximately two months to allow for extensive maintenance, including road reconstruction, drainage improvements, and bridge repairs. The closure presented an ideal window for KNZB’s dedicated volunteers to safely remove roadside litter – without the usual dangers of passing vehicles.

However, despite repeated attempts to arrange a clean-up operation, KNZB’s request was shut down by Waka Kotahi NZTA (New Zealand Transport Authority), citing unspecified health and safety concerns.

“We could have volunteers out there right now with our grabbers and bags, cleaning up this important stretch of road that is in desperate need of attention," says Wayne Gazley, KNZB’s National Support Manager.

"Tourists and locals alike travel through this road, and we saw this as a chance to make an important piece of New Zealand shine. Unfortunately, despite our willingness to comply with safety protocols, we weren’t given any information on why this couldn’t proceed – let alone the opportunity to discuss solutions."

KNZB initially approached Waka Kotahi NZTA, who then directed the group to Downer, the company overseeing the maintenance work, before being directed back to Waka Kotahi NZTA, who ultimately rejected the proposal without further engagement.

A Frustrating Setback for Hands-On Action

The decision is a blow to KNZB’s new focus on bringing action to the streets of New Zealand. The 58-year-old organisation champions community-driven clean-ups, where locals with a bag and a grabber come together in great company, and make a real difference to their environment.

"We have educational campaigns and other initiatives in the pipeline, but at our core, KNZB is about supporting our volunteers getting out there and making clean-ups happen," says Gazley. "It’s incredibly frustrating when large government agencies put up barriers – especially when our Prime Minister is pushing for a ‘yes’ culture and progress, not red tape."

KNZB remains committed to its mission of restoring and protecting New Zealand’s environment and is calling for more proactive collaboration with government agencies to make future clean-up opportunities possible.

