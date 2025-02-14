Pacific Communities Unite

Pacific community representatives from across Central District came together to warmly welcome Superintendent Dion Bennett and share in discussion on establishing an advisory board.(Photo/Supplied)

Pacific communities came together to formally welcome Central District Commander Superintendent Dion Bennett to the district, and to share ideas to help establish a Pacific and Ethnic Advisory Board.

Held in Palmerston North at the Pacific Community Centre on 5 February, the event was attended by about 50 Pacific community representatives from Palmerston North, Whanganui, Levin and beyond, along with representatives from central and local government agencies.

Guests of note included the Regional Director for Ministry of Pacific Peoples - Magele Maria Uluilelata, Regional Director for Ministry of Education – Melanie Taite, and the Regional Public Service Commissioner for Central Region – Darlene Rastnick.

* Pictured, from left: Senior Sergeant David Pulemagafa, Superintendent William Fata Fanene, Superintendent Rakesh Naidoo, Superintendent Dion Bennett and Central District Pacific Liaison Coordinator Jodie Haitana-Sturm. (Photo/Supplied)

National MPES officers Superintendent Rakesh Naidoo, Senior Sergeant David Pulemagafa, and Superintendent William Fata Fanene also attended to support the local police contingent led by Central District Pacific Liaison Coordinator Jodie Haitana-Sturm

“The warmth of the welcome led by our Pacific leaders set the stage for meaningful conversations about strengthening partnerships, including the establishment of a Pacific and Ethnic Advisory Board,” says Jodie.

“It was a powerful display of collaboration, respect, and shared commitment to the future of Central District.”

Jodie says the best part of the event was seeing our Pacific communities come together in unity to officially welcome Dion.

“The event was a huge success and Superintendent Bennett was overwhelmed with the welcome put on by the Pacific leaders," says Jodie.

“It made the conversation regarding setting up the Advisory Board very positive, and those conversations will continue following this event.”

