Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pacific Communities Unite

Friday, 14 February 2025, 2:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Pacific community representatives from across Central District came together to warmly welcome Superintendent Dion Bennett and share in discussion on establishing an advisory board.(Photo/Supplied)

Pacific communities came together to formally welcome Central District Commander Superintendent Dion Bennett to the district, and to share ideas to help establish a Pacific and Ethnic Advisory Board.

Held in Palmerston North at the Pacific Community Centre on 5 February, the event was attended by about 50 Pacific community representatives from Palmerston North, Whanganui, Levin and beyond, along with representatives from central and local government agencies.

Guests of note included the Regional Director for Ministry of Pacific Peoples - Magele Maria Uluilelata, Regional Director for Ministry of Education – Melanie Taite, and the Regional Public Service Commissioner for Central Region – Darlene Rastnick.

* Pictured, from left: Senior Sergeant David Pulemagafa, Superintendent William Fata Fanene, Superintendent Rakesh Naidoo, Superintendent Dion Bennett and Central District Pacific Liaison Coordinator Jodie Haitana-Sturm. (Photo/Supplied)
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

National MPES officers Superintendent Rakesh Naidoo, Senior Sergeant David Pulemagafa, and Superintendent William Fata Fanene also attended to support the local police contingent led by Central District Pacific Liaison Coordinator Jodie Haitana-Sturm

“The warmth of the welcome led by our Pacific leaders set the stage for meaningful conversations about strengthening partnerships, including the establishment of a Pacific and Ethnic Advisory Board,” says Jodie.

“It was a powerful display of collaboration, respect, and shared commitment to the future of Central District.”

Jodie says the best part of the event was seeing our Pacific communities come together in unity to officially welcome Dion.

“The event was a huge success and Superintendent Bennett was overwhelmed with the welcome put on by the Pacific leaders," says Jodie.

“It made the conversation regarding setting up the Advisory Board very positive, and those conversations will continue following this event.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 