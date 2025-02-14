Police Wanting To Reunite Items With Owners After Man Charged With Burglary

A 25-year-old man is before the courts following burglaries in the Paengaroa area, and after recovering a number of items, Police are now trying to find their rightful owners.

The man was arrested by Police following a number of burglaries on Te Tumu Road and Kaituna Road.

The 25-year-old faces multiple counts of burglary and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Thursday 20 February.

Police would like to return a number of the stolen items to their rightful owners and would like to hear from anyone who believes they are missing their items.

Police would also like to ask anyone in the Te Tumu and Kaituna Roads area who has CCTV or dashcam footage to review their footage and speak with Police if they believe they have footage of the burglaries.

If you believe you have been burgled or believe you are missing any items, please contact Police.

You can provide information or get in touch with us online through 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250214/0382 and ensure you have proof of ownership.

