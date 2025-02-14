Fleeing Driver Runs Out Of Road In Waikato

Police are praising members of the public for helping officers track a fleeing driver in the Waikato today.

About 11am, Police received reports of a Subaru vehicle driving dangerously and overtaking vehicles through road works in Te Kuiti. After being located and signalled to stop, the vehicle fled but was not pursued.

It continued to drive in a dangerous manner on State Highway 3 towards Hamilton, where more members of the public called to report its erratic driving. These updates of the vehicle’s location greatly assisted the Police response, by allowing resources to be deployed ahead of the offending vehicle.

The vehicle was sighted by Police in Te Awamutu, where it was followed towards the town by an unmarked Police unit.

Tyre Deflation Devices (TDDs) were successfully deployed by Police in Ohaupo, which slowed the vehicle as it approached the Hamilton Airport.

The vehicle continued toward Glenview in Hamilton, where TDDs were successfully deployed a further four times in quick succession.

Police then engaged in a low-speed pursuit of the vehicle into Hamilton.

The offending vehicle was eventually stopped on Tristram Street in Hamilton by utilising a tactical vehicle intervention.

Two people were taken into Police custody without further incident.

A 33-year-old male from New Plymouth will appear tomorrow in the Hamilton District Court on charges of dangerous driving, aggravated failure to stop, and driving while disqualified third and subsequent.

A 30-year-old woman, also from New Plymouth, is assisting with enquiries.

This event demonstrates the importance of reporting dangerous driving behaviour and the assistance it provides to Police with investigating and holding offenders accountable for their actions. We want to thank all those people who called us, allowing frontline officers across the District to carry out excellent work that keeps the community safe.

