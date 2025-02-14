Wellington Drug Suppliers Ordered To Forfeit Assets

A boat is among $340,000 in assets already seized by Police | Supplied: NZ Police

Detective Sergeant Sam Buckley, Central Asset Recovery Unit Wellington:

A Wellington-based drug supplier has had nearly $340,000 in assets seized, including a 42-foot yacht and high-end art, and could stand to lose more than $2.5 million more.

A Ralph Hotere lithograph was also seized / Supplied: NZ Police

This is the result of a long-running investigation by Police’s Asset Recovery Unit into the activities of Kenny Leslie McMillan, which were brought to a halt in 2019. The forfeiture orders were issued by the High Court at Wellington on 12 February this year.

In 2019, an investigation led by the Wellington Organised Crime Unit - dubbed Operation Superdry - was launched into the drug supply activity of McMillan.

While he pleaded guilty to some charges shortly before a hearing, he continued to deny other charges. He was subsequently subject to a jury trial, where he was found guilty, and sentenced to 18 years imprisonment in 2021.

The assets ordered to be forfeited on 12 February include cash and bank accounts totalling nearly $168,000, three motor vehicles, a 42-foot Silverton 330 sport launch, jewellery – including a Hubolt watch estimated to be worth $50,000 – and a Ralph Hotere lithograph.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The profit forfeiture order issued against McMillan totals $2.758 million – this order encompasses the profits made from his offending. It can potentially lead to future assets identified as belonging to McMillan also being seized.

Operation Superdry targeted a drug dealing syndicate led by McMillan, who would arrange for methamphetamine to be sourced from Auckland and transported to Wellington in cars with secret compartments customised especially to conceal the drugs.

McMillan concealed drugs in inner city parking buildings, where they were exchanged for cash. Robert Jason Taui was convicted as part of the syndicate for his part in these exchanges.

Taui was sentenced to nine years and one month imprisonment, and in March 2024 was himself ordered to forfeit assets including cash, motorbikes and vehicles totalling nearly $54,000. A profit forfeiture order of $1.38 million was also made against him.

The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act investigation established the assets of both McMillan and Taui were derived through illicit means, allowing them to live a lifestyle beyond legitimate means.

“Police will continue to target organised crime offenders through both criminal and civil court jurisdictions,” Detective Sergeant Sam Buckley says.

“The profit forfeiture orders issued in these proceedings demonstrate the full extent of criminality and amount of unlawful benefit received by the offenders. Property to an equivalent value can then be sought for forfeiture regardless of when or how it was acquired.”

“One of the primary reasons that organised crime exists is to make money. This result will have a direct impact on the perception that those who commit crime can profit from it,” he says

Organised crime and gangs cause serious harm to our communities and Police will continue to work to strip organised crime groups and their associates of their illegitimate wealth.

© Scoop Media

