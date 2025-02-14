Hurunui Youth Councillors Elect 2025 Chair And Deputy Chair

Hurunui Youth Council 2025: (from left) Taylor Upritchard, Madison Wayne, Aliannah Thompson, Kathrynne Taduran, Hayley Fisher, Dylan Mirk, Jack Crump, Sylvia Jongerius, Shea Kelly, Lexi Thomson Hall, Zinnea Cohen and Gypsy Thornton with Council’s Youth Team Leader Jo Sherwood (bottom left) and Youth Development officer Kimberley Spencer / Supplied

13 February

The 2025 Youth Council met this week [10 February 2025] for its first meeting. First up on the agenda was the task of electing their new Chair and Deputy Chair.

Aliannah Thompson of Rangiora High School was elected Chair and Madison Wayne of Amuri Area School was elected Deputy Chair.

Aliannah, who is serving her third year on Youth Council, anticipated an interesting year ahead and acknowledged this year’s new youth councillors, who represent “different areas and all walks of life. It's going to be an amazing year ahead."

Madison highlighted open discussions and representing young people's opinions as a priority of her tenure.

The Youth Council also appointed its youth representatives to sit on the ward and community committees.

Hurunui’s new youth community committee representatives (with voting rights) are: Aliannah Thompson (South Ward Committee), Zinnea Cohen (Glenmark Community Committee), Jack Crump (Cheviot Community Committee), Gypsy Thornton (Amuri Community Committee), and Shea Kelly and Lexi Thomson-Hall (Hurunui Community Committee).

Kathrynne Taduran, herself a migrant, and Shea Kelly were also elected as youth representatives to the Welcoming Communities Advisory Group, while Madison Wayne and Sylvia Jongerius were elected as Youth Voice representatives.

The youth councillors and leaders have already rolled up their sleeves to add value to their community, contributing a total of 51.5 volunteer hours to support January’s Hurunui pool parties. Hurunui Youth has hosted the popular Learn to Surf holiday session, facilitated by Surfwise Waikuku, and a Christmas Present Making workshop over the holidays.

Events like these will continue to be delivered – thanks to Hurunui Youth’s successful application to the Rātā Foundation for a new three-year grant of $35,000 per year.

Mayor Marie Black endorsed the value of the youth council to the district in bringing fresh perspectives, a strong voice for Hurunui’s young people, and helping to create an inclusive community.

“This group of Youth Councillors are in safe hands, with strong leadership.”

For the full Youth Council, please go to: https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/community/hurunui-youth/meet-the-hurunui-youth-council-team

To sign up for Hurunui Youth’s quarterly newsletter, please go to https://mailchi.mp/092cb7c43588/hurunui-youth-news

