Update: Arrest Following Indecent Act, Epsom

Saturday, 15 February 2025, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves, Area Investigations Manager Auckland City East:

Police have arrested a man wanted for allegedly performing an indecent act in Epsom this week.

After receiving information from members of the public who recognised the wanted vehicle from our media release, Police made the arrest yesterday, Friday 14 February, and charged the man.

The 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday 19th February charged with two counts of indecent act.

Police wish to thank the public for their help.

