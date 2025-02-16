Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Appeal For Information After Crash, Flaxmere

Sunday, 16 February 2025, 2:46 pm
New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public's help after a crash last night where a vehicle struck a house.

Emergency services were called about 9.30pm to Birkenhead Crescent, Flaxmere, after a vehicle left the road and went onto a property.

Fortunately, the occupants of the house were not injured. The driver and a passenger fled the scene.

Police are now working to locate the driver and understand the full circumstances of what has occurred.

We are asking to hear from anyone who may have seen a poorly painted blue Ford Falcon with no registration plates driving around the area before the crash, who could help establish its movements.

We would also like to hear from anyone who might have CCTV footage from the area that may have captured footage of the incident or the vehicle/occupants.

If you can help, please use our 105 service and quote reference number 250216/6819.

