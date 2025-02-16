Appeal For Information After Assault, Miramar

Police are asking for the public's help after a man was assaulted and seriously injured in Miramar yesterday.

Emergency services were called about 4.55pm to Miramar Ave, after the man had been approached by a group of young people.

He has then reportedly been assaulted and has fallen, striking his head on the concrete.

The man was transported to hospital in a serious condition and continues to receive treatment.

Police are now working to establish the full circumstances of the incident, and locate those believed to be responsible.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or the group, or who might have CCTV footage of the incident or the surrounding time period.

If you can help, please use our 105 service and quote reference number 250215/6620.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

