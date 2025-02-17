Rainbow Wellington Shocked By Aggression At Rainbow Events

Rainbow Wellington, like many in Aotearoa, is shocked and upset by the displays of aggression against rainbow events in Tāmaki Makaurau.

We call on all leaders and allies, both local and national, to show their support for our rainbow communities and performers.

We ask for police and venues to work with organisers to ensure our people are safe and events can go ahead without disruption.

We encourage everyone to reach out and support your rainbow whanau and performers.

About Rainbow Wellington

Rainbow Wellington is a rainbow social and advocacy organisation and registered charity which has been operating in Te Whanganui-a-tara Wellington since 1997.

rainbow means people whose sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or variations of sex characteristics differ from majority binary norms, for example, people who are takatāpui, lesbian, gay, bisexual, intersex, transgender, queer, non-binary, and fa’afafine

Visit www.rainbowwellington.org.nz for more information.

