Police Pleased To Report No Significant Issues At Taumarunui Gang Event

Monday, 17 February 2025, 12:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Senior Sergeant Grant Alabaster, Ruapehu Response Manager:

Police are pleased to report no significant issues following a gang gathering in the Taumarunui area.

An operation to monitor the behaviour of those involved was carried out by Police, monitoring the gathering and the impact on the roads. Additional Police were deployed to assist with road policing and community reassurance.

Ahead of the event, Police worked with the organisers and set clear expectations around behaviour to ensure there was minimal impact to the local community.

No arrests were made and Police did not observe any anti-social or unlawful behaviour.

We would like to thank the members of the public and a number of local businesses for their patience. Police will continue to monitor the movements of the gathering as it comes to an end.

Members of the public are urged to report any instances of unlawful activity to us, so we can take appropriate action. In instances we are unable to immediately act we will note down identifying details and follow up later.

Please contact 111 if it is happening now, or report non-emergencies online via 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105.

