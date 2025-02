Serious Crash: SH 39, Otorohanga, Waikato

Police can advise a serious crash has closed both lanes on SH39, Ormsby Road near Puketotara.

A crash has occurred between a truck and caravan at around 11.20am.

Emergency services are responding to the scene and the road is completely closed and will be for some time.

Two people have serious injuries and are being transported to hospital.

Motorists are advised to avoid SH39 if possible and expect delays in the area.

