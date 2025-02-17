Feedback Sought On Masterton Flood Risk Management Planning

Masterton locals are invited to give feedback on flood management options developed by Greater Wellington, community members and mana whenua to protect the urban area at risk of flooding from the Waipoua River.

Parts of the Masterton urban area are at risk from flooding in a 1% AEP flood (a flood that has a 1:100 chance of occurring in any given year) and severe weather events are likely to become more unpredictable and hazardous due to climate change.

Dave Hipkins, Greater Wellington’s director for knowledge and insights says there are a number of draft concepts that provide flood protection from the Waipoua.

“We now want to hear what locals think about each of them, and from there bring together the best features,” says Hipkins.

“We would like significant local input on this project, due to the value of the community’s knowledge and experience and because we understand the significant impact the options could have on local assets such as parks.”

“We want to take the time to listen and understand different perspectives and work together to develop the best possible outcome for the entire community.”

“In addition to the concepts, there are other proposals to reduce the impacts of flooding, including protection work near the bridges and embankments to safeguard several areas of Masterton, that we would also like community feedback on.”

Hipkins says that this work is the beginning of a long-term project to improve the area’s flood resilience.

“While these are the first steps in addressing the immediate risk within the urban area, in the future we will also be looking at nature-based solutions in the upper catchment areas, allowing us to work with the land rather than against it.”

Locals wishing to contribute to the planning and offer feedback can do so in person at a range of drop-in sessions or online : https://haveyoursay.gw.govt.nz/waipouafloodconcepts. Consultation closes Sunday 16 March 2025.

For more information visit https://www.gw.govt.nz/

