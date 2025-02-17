No One Wants To Be Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place -Rock Scaling Works Planned For State Highway 65, Higgins Bluff

Improving the resilience of state highways in the South Island continues, with State Highway 65 at Higgins Bluff near Murchison set for improvements.

Contractors will be onsite on the Shenandoah Highway near Ariki, from Monday, 10 March, when they will begin rock scaling work on a five-kilometre section of the state highway.

Rob Service, System Manager Nelson/Tasman says contractors will remove overhanging rock and debris from the cliff face above the highway.

“Rock falls can pose a serious risk to road users and sometimes result in lengthy road closures. Reducing their risk is a priority for us.”

“Improving the resilience of State Highway 65 is critical. We have seen from severe weather events in recent years how crucial it is to invest in works that help prevent and reduce the risks harsh weather brings,” Mr Service says.

He says, because rock scaling can only be done safely during the day the work will require daytime road closures.

“Rock scaling simply can’t be done at night as it is too unsafe for work crews,” Mr Service says.

The work will be completed using a full highway closure, between 7 am and 7 pm, from Monday, 10 March to Friday 14 March.

While it is underway Mr Service says road users will have to detour via State Highway 6 O’Sullivan’s Bridge to Inangahua Junction, then via State Highway 69 to Reefton and State Highway 7 to Springs Junction.

"This is a significant detour and will require extra travel time. However, it is unavoidable as it is not safe to have traffic driving through the project site when rocks are being removed from the cliff face. Having unstable boulders above vehicles is not a good mix."

“Please bear with us. This project is all about making State Highway 65 safer and more reliable in the future. There will be some inconvenience next month, but it is all about trying to prevent bigger hassles in the future,” Mr Service says.

Following the road closures, work will continue under stop/go and 30 km/hr temporary speed limits from 7 am to 7 pm, Monday to Friday, until March 28. During this time anchors and mesh rock-protection will be installed on the bluff face.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi is working with the freight industry, the local community, and the local school to ensure those affected by this work can make arrangements in advance.

Works Schedule:

Full road closure. Monday, 10 March, to Friday, 14 March, 7 am - 7 pm.

The road will reopen to two lanes outside of work hours.

During work hours the detour route will be via State Highway 6 O’Sullivan’s Bridge to Inangahua Junction, then via State Highway 69 to Reefton and State Highway 7 to Springs Junction.

Allow an extra 45 minutes travel time when travelling on the detour route.

Emergency services will be accommodated through the closure.

Following the closures, work continues under stop/go and temporary speed limits, Monday to Friday, 7 am - 7 pm, between Monday, 17 and Friday, 28 March 2025.

