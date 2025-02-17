Extreme Fire Risk In Parangarahu Lakes And Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui Causes Park Closure

The Parangarahu Lakes and Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui sections of East Harbour Regional Park are temporarily closed to the public between 1pm and 9pm daily, due to extreme fire risk. Greater Wellington asks visitors to avoid the areas as fire could easily ignite and spread quickly.

The parks are closed between 1pm and 9pm when fire risk is at its highest. The Ridge Track in Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui is completely closed until further notice. In Parangarahu Lakes, areas with limited options for escape remain closed. Visitors should obey local signage.

Greater Wellington Eastern Parks team leader Ricky Clarkson says the Parangarahu Lakes and Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui closures are a precautionary measure to protect staff and visitors.

“The fire danger levels at the Parangarahu Lakes and Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui have risen to red, indicating an extremely high risk of wildfire. To ensure the safety of people and our staff, we are temporarily closing the park areas until the risk has lowered,” says Clarkson.

“We ask people to exercise caution and consider visiting a park where the risk may be lower.”

Greater Wellington is regularly monitoring the risk of wildfires across all regional parks, which Ricky Clarkson says is crucial to staying ahead of evolving conditions.

“When you’re in a regional park make sure you always know where you are and the exit routes available to you. If you witness smoke or fire and believe there is a risk to people or property, please call 111 immediately and request 'Fire'.”

For the latest information on park access and closures, and tips for staying safe in our parks, please visit https://www.gw.govt.nz/parks/wildfires-in-regional-parks/

