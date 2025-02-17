Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Extreme Fire Risk In Parangarahu Lakes And Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui Causes Park Closure

Monday, 17 February 2025, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

The Parangarahu Lakes and Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui sections of East Harbour Regional Park are temporarily closed to the public between 1pm and 9pm daily, due to extreme fire risk. Greater Wellington asks visitors to avoid the areas as fire could easily ignite and spread quickly.

The parks are closed between 1pm and 9pm when fire risk is at its highest. The Ridge Track in Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui is completely closed until further notice. In Parangarahu Lakes, areas with limited options for escape remain closed. Visitors should obey local signage.

Greater Wellington Eastern Parks team leader Ricky Clarkson says the Parangarahu Lakes and Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui closures are a precautionary measure to protect staff and visitors.

“The fire danger levels at the Parangarahu Lakes and Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui have risen to red, indicating an extremely high risk of wildfire. To ensure the safety of people and our staff, we are temporarily closing the park areas until the risk has lowered,” says Clarkson.

“We ask people to exercise caution and consider visiting a park where the risk may be lower.”

Greater Wellington is regularly monitoring the risk of wildfires across all regional parks, which Ricky Clarkson says is crucial to staying ahead of evolving conditions.

“When you’re in a regional park make sure you always know where you are and the exit routes available to you. If you witness smoke or fire and believe there is a risk to people or property, please call 111 immediately and request 'Fire'.”

For the latest information on park access and closures, and tips for staying safe in our parks, please visit https://www.gw.govt.nz/parks/wildfires-in-regional-parks/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 