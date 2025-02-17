SH1 Brynderwyn Hills Road Resurfacing Works

Overnight asphalt resurfacing works will get underway on State Highway 1 on the northern side of the Brynderwyn Hills from this Sunday (23 February), NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises.

Work will take place between 9pm and 5am over five nights, with stop/go traffic management operating during those hours, and a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place.

Travel delays during these works are expected to be 5 – 10mins.

This work is part of Northland’s significant summer maintenance programme, which will see approximately 203 lane kilometres of state highway renewed across the region by the end of May.

As well as ensuring a smooth, skid-resistant surface, asphalt resurfacing helps to protect the important structural layers underneath, improves waterproofing to help prevent potholes, and extends the life of the road.

There will be increased noise for residents in the area, and short delays for road users. We encourage road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

Access for residents and priority for emergency services will be maintained throughout the works.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the traffic management directions at our work sites.

This work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

© Scoop Media

