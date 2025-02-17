Tiro Ki Tua: Looking Beyond The Now - Wānanga Series Launched To Build Dedicated FVSV Social Investment Plan

A regional family and sexual violence one day wānanga series—the first of ten over the next three months—will begin in Hamilton tomorrow 18 February 9am-4pm at Novotel Tainui, led by Te Pūkotahitanga Ministerial Advisory Group that monitor Te Aorerekura (the 25-year national strategy) and advise Minister Chhour.

With the theme ‘Tiro ki Tua’ – Looking Beyond the Now, the wānanga aims to elevate regional, rural, and intergenerational tangata whenua voices in shaping a dedicated social investment plan to advise government in a constructive way on how to address family violence and sexual violence (FVSV).

Organisers see this initiative as a critical, values-driven foundation for place-based, community-led solutions that genuinely respond to whānau needs— rather than imposing a one-size-fits-all approach dictated from Wellington.

Improving police response times to family violence incidents is expected to be a hot discussion point, particularly in light of recent violent events in the region—such as a spate of stabbings, shootings, and tragic deaths, including that of a child—in Fairfield (Hamilton), Ngāruawāhia, Thames, and Ōpōtiki over the past two months.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The 2023 Briefing to Incoming Minister highlighted the alarming national disparities experienced by Māori:

Wāhine Māori represent the largest group affected by intimate partner violence than any other ethnicity or gender, with 2 in 3 (64.1%) experiencing it in their lifetime, according to the NZ Family Violence Survey.

experiencing it in their lifetime, according to the NZ Family Violence Survey. Māori children (pēpi and tamariki) face disproportionately high levels of harm and impact .

. Rangatahi account for two-thirds of those sexually assaulted .

. Takatāpui whānau are more than twice as likely to experience intimate partner violence and sexual violence.

Regionally, Poata Watene, co-chair of Te Pūkotahitanga, highlights that the escalating violence in the Waikato, now affecting both communities and workplaces, requires a heightened level of tactical response.

“Practice wise, within the Waikato, the level of violence that we're seeing now and experiencing, not just out in home visits and in our communities, but at our workplace sites now requires a different level of tactical response,” said Poata Watene, CE of Tuu Oho Mai a not-for-profit te ao Māori specialist family violence service provider in Hamilton.

“We acknowledge the important role Police play in responding to family violence in our communities. However, with a growing focus on other priorities like gang patches, there is concern about whether the level of attention and resources allocated to family violence will remain proportionate to the ongoing demand and need. Ensuring a balanced and adequately resourced response is essential to keeping our communities safe and supported.”

Te Pūkotahitanga believes that the voices and experiences of whānau, combined with commissioned research on the Māori kaimahi FVSV workforce and monitoring the effectiveness of Te Aorerekura (the 25-year national strategy), provide essential insights into the realities of family violence and sexual violence. These insights are crucial for policymakers, the Interdepartmental Executive Board of ten Chief Executives, including those from NZ Police, Corrections, Justice, Education, Te Puni Kōkiri, Health, Social Development and Oranga Tamariki, as well as Minister Chhour.

Hauraki local Denise Messiter, CE of Te Whāriki Manawāhine o Hauraki Women’s Refuge and member of Te Pūkotahitanga emphasises the need for lived experiences to directly inform decision-makers, shaping solutions for longstanding challenges—many of which, particularly for wāhine, stem from the deep, unhealed impacts of colonisation.

“Family violence doesn’t discriminate by income, culture, or status—it exists across all communities. Yet, the focus often remains on those experiencing financial and food poverty, while affluent whānau who also face violence are overlooked, their struggles hidden behind privilege,” she said.

“The assumption that all tangata whenua are poor or dysfunctional distorts the reality: Māori in well-paid positions also experience family violence, but their circumstances allow them to conceal it. Meanwhile, those without resources are more visible and face greater scrutiny.”

Messiter points to the issue extending beyond whānau—to being systemic and reinforced by those in power.

“When public figures can make misogynistic, silencing remarks—such as Hon. Shane Jones a senior government Minister recently saying at a public meeting about mining in the Coromandel, "Will someone gag that woman?" to dismiss a wahine Māori speaking against mining—it sends a dangerous message. If leaders can normalise this behaviour without accountability, how can we expect change for those most at risk?”

“We must recognise that by continuing to harm Papatūānuku, we are also harming our mothers—the mothers of our children. In this context, it's concerning that a mana whenua, with a direct connection to Papatūānuku, was dismissed in such a manner,” Messiter said.

Family Violence according to Te Pūkotahitanga is the most prevalent disease with no inoculation. “A regional approach allows us to address not only the high-level systemic issues but also how these issues play out locally, preventing our whānau from taking ownership of their own healing.”

The Tiro ki Tua’ – Looking Beyond the Now calls for a paradigm shift in how the government approaches social investment, moving away from just addressing problems to investing in solutions.

“We now need the government to put its hand on heart and say, okay, we're willing to invest in this solution, not that problem,” she said.

The final report from all ten regional wānanga will be presented in May to Hon. Karen Chhour, Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence.

© Scoop Media

