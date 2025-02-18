National Population Estimates: At 31 December 2024 (2018-Base)

18 February 2025

National population estimates give the best available measure of the population, by age and sex, usually living in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Key facts

At 31 December 2024:

the estimated resident population of New Zealand was 5,356,700 (provisionally)

there were 2,693,400 females and 2,663,300 males

the median age of females and males was 39.2 and 37.4 years respectively.

Visit our website to read this information release:

National population estimates: At 31 December 2024 (2018-base) - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/national-population-estimates-at-31-december-2024-2018-base

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

