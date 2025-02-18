National Population Estimates: At 31 December 2024 (2018-Base)
18 February 2025
National population estimates give the best available measure of the population, by age and sex, usually living in Aotearoa New Zealand.
Key facts
At 31 December 2024:
- the estimated resident population of New Zealand was 5,356,700 (provisionally)
- there were 2,693,400 females and 2,663,300 males
- the median age of females and males was 39.2 and 37.4 years respectively.
Visit our website to read this information release:
- National population estimates: At 31 December 2024 (2018-base) - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/national-population-estimates-at-31-december-2024-2018-base