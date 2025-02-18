Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Women Giving Birth Are Older Than Ever Recorded

Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 11:47 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

18 February 2025

The median age of women giving birth in Aotearoa New Zealand has reached 31.5 years in 2024, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

The median age of 31.5 years is the highest since records began in 1962. The lowest median age recorded was 24.8 years in 1972. By 1994, the median age had risen to 28.5 years. Median age is the age at which half of women giving birth are younger and half are older than this age and is for all births rather than first births.

“Women who are having children now are often older than those of previous generations,” population estimates, projections and coverage spokesperson Victoria Treliving said.

“This births data, when considered alongside the 2023 Census data, supports a trend of women having fewer children.”

  • Women giving birth are older than ever recorded - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/women-giving-birth-are-older-than-ever-recorded/
  • Births and deaths: Year ended December 2024 (including abridged period life table) - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/births-and-deaths-year-ended-december-2024-including-abridged-period-life-table/
