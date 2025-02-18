Harbour Bridge Lane Closures For Resurfacing This Weekend

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises resurfacing work will take place on southbound lanes 1 & 2 (clip-on lanes) of the Auckland Harbour Bridge this weekend.

This will require longer than a typical overnight closure due to the nature of the material used to pave the bridge. Southbound lanes 1 & 2 (clip-on lanes) will be closed from 9pm Saturday 22 February until 12pm Sunday 23 February while this work is carried out. Shelly Beach southbound off-ramp will also be closed.

Traffic will still be able to cross the bridge in both directions at all times during the works.

We recommend using State Highway 16 Western Ring Route where possible to avoid congestion. The route carries traffic between SH1 Constellation Drive and SH1 Manukau using State Highway 18, SH16 and State Highway 20.

This work has been scheduled on a weekend to avoid disrupting peak travel times during the week.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the traffic management directions at our work sites.

This work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

