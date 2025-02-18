Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man Charged After Pedestrians Injured In Car Park

Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 4:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been charged after several people were injured when a vehicle fled the scene of a shoplifting in Henderson.

Waitematā West CIB have been investigating the offending which unfolded in the car park at Woolworths on Lincoln Road after 11am on 27 January.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie says a shoplifting allegedly occurred at the supermarket, with the female offender running to a waiting vehicle.

“The driver tried to leave the car park quickly but, in the process, crashed into another vehicle carrying two occupants,” she says.

“Shockingly, the getaway driver allegedly stole a handbag from the victims he had just crashed into after the occupants got out to exchange details.”

A third member of the public tried to intervene with what was unfolding.

“All three members of the public suffered injuries after the getaway vehicle was driven off at speed,” Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says.

“They all suffered physical injuries including grazing and bruising.

“Understandably this ordeal has left them very shaken up and we are continuing to support them through this process.”

This week, detectives located a 19-year-old Ranui man and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of theft.

He will appear in the Waitākere District Court on 24 February.

Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says the initial offender, a 21-year-old woman, has been summonsed to court over the supermarket shoplifting.

“I would like to acknowledge the support from the public we received in this investigation,” she says.

© Scoop Media

