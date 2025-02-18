State Highway 8 Between Millers Flat And Raes Junction Impacted By Flooding - Southern
Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 8:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 8 between Millers Flat and Raes Junction is
being impacted by flooding.
Motorists are asked take
alternative routes if possible, or delay
travel.
Anyone travelling on the road is asked to
drive with caution and adjust your driving to the
conditions.
