State Highway 8 Between Millers Flat And Raes Junction Impacted By Flooding - Southern

Gordon Campbell: On Why Europe Is Being Made To Go It Alone

Now that the US has ripped up the Atlantic alliance, Europe is more vulnerable now than at any time since the mid-1930s. Apparently, Europe and Ukraine itself will not have a seat at the table in the talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin that will divvy up Ukraine. The US has given away beforehand any negotiating positions it had or assurances it might have sought. Deals are so easy to make when you’re giving the other side everything they want.