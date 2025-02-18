Fatality - Mountfort Park, Weymouth
Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 8:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died following an incident involving a
motorcycle in Mountfort Park in Weymouth this
evening.
The incident was reported to Police at
7.40pm.
Cordons are in place within the park and
members of the public are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
