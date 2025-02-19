COLFO Says Public Submissions Will Support Arms Act Rewrite

The Council of Licensed Firearms Owners (COLFO) has welcomed the Government’s Arms Act rewrite discussion document, and says the public submissions will show New Zealanders want sensible upgrades to the country’s gun laws.

COLFO spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack has spent the past few weeks encouraging firearms owners to submit, and says hunters, sports shooters, and farmers all welcome the rewrite.

“Many agree that the Act has become too complicated, after successive Governments introduced hasty amendments to combat gun crime.”

“The reality is that none of it worked, and gun crime is still on the rise.”

“It didn’t work because the purpose of the Arms Act is to regulate the safe use and ownership of firearms in New Zealand. It was never intended to be a crimefighting tool, and we’re glad this Government has recognised that.”

Devereux-Mack says most firearm owners agree that the law can better treat people as responsible adults and honour the ‘fit and proper’ description afforded to those with a license.

COLFO wants the definition of a ‘fit and proper’ person to be specified in the Act, to provide greater consistency and clarity when assessing licenses. Currently, whether a person is deemed fit and proper, or not, is entirely at the whim of Police.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Despite having been deemed fit and proper, many firearm owners feel Police still treat them with contempt and suspicion.

“I’ve been told many times that firearms owners feel they are one small mistake away from losing their ability to hunt for food or participate in their favourite sport.

“Some are even afraid to confess mental health issues to their doctor, for fear of losing their license.”

In 2022, Police apologised to a Rotorua man after threatening to revoke his firearms license following a speeding offence. Police can also revoke licenses if someone has unmanaged physical or mental health issues that mean they are not ‘fit and proper'.

COLFO’s 2024 survey of license holders showed rock-bottom trust in Police across the country.

“This rewrite is about creating law that is easy for firearms owners to trust, understand, and abide by,” says Devereux-Mack.

“It’s about rebuilding that vital relationship between firearm owners and the state, which makes every New Zealander safer.”

At the same time, Devereux-Mack says licensed firearm owners join every other New Zealander in supporting increased punishment for those who use firearms to do harm in our communities.

“We look forward to the Government introducing new, separate laws to come down harder on those who do use firearms to break the law.”

Submissions on the discussion document close at the end of this month. COLFO has developed a submission guide to help firearm owners interpret the discussion document and encourages anyone with questions to get in touch.

© Scoop Media

