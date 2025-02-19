Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Unexplained Death, Puketaha, Waikato

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 8:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An investigation is under way into the death of a person, who was found following a car fire at Puketaha overnight.

Emergency services were called to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Marshmeadow and Holland roads about 3.50am. The person was found deceased in the vehicle by firefighters, who notified Police.

The death is being treated as unexplained and cordons are in place while a scene examination is carried out.

Diversions are expected to be in place for several hours and trains are delayed while Police work at the scene.

Information will be released proactively when it becomes available.

© Scoop Media

