Ark For Sale In New Zealand

Noah's Ark located on Lot 4, 4 Loader Lane (Photo/Supplied)

The distinctive property – believed to be the only ark for sale in the world – is expected to attract international interest.

Listed by leading real estate agency New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR), the (approximate) 860 sq m Ark is nestled upon Clifton Hill in Sumner and features three levels with amenities such as a grand ballroom, two expansive commercial kitchens, several entertaining spaces, and a large basement.

NZSIR sales associate Rod Cross says the Ark – located at Lot 4, 4 Loader Lane – is one of the most intriguing and unconventional properties in NZ.

“The dwelling was built in the early 2000s as a function centre and has been utilised for multiple purposes, from a church and wedding venue to tearooms and a private residence,” Cross says. “The building itself is incredible with its grand, nautical design and exquisite craftsmanship.”

The Ark was a central feature of the renowned Gethsemane Gardens, which has more recently been developed into the high-end subdivision, Gethsemane Heights. The building’s three separate levels each present a blank canvas that can be structured into spaces to suit any lifestyle.

"The beauty of this building is that it's an opportunity for a visionary, and a chance for the next owner to realise a dream,” Cross adds. “It certainly has ample space and versatility for many options to be considered.”

Vaulted ceilings, exposed timber beams, and picture windows invite natural light while showcasing views of the Southern Alps and Pegasus Bay.

The Ark was part of the Gethsemane Gardens sale in 2016 and, since being subdivided, this is the property’s first time to the market in its own right.

“We’re sailing into new territory with this exceptional property, and expect worldwide interest,” says Cross. “It presents a chance to create something extraordinary.”

The Ark will be sold via auction on Friday, March 28 at 4pm.

