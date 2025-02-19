First RNZAF C-130H Hercules Aircraft Retires To Air Force Museum

Supplied: NZDF

In what was quite a sight for people in Christchurch today, the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) No. 40 Squadron has safely delivered NZ7001, the first C-130H Hercules flown by the RNZAF, to the Air Force Museum in Wigram.

It will be conserved before going on permanent display for New Zealanders to enjoy.

NZ7001 has earned a special place in New Zealand aviation history, serving the RNZAF at home and around the world, delivering troops, cargo and humanitarian aid for the past 60 years. The aircraft has clocked up more than 33,000 accident-free flying hours and 20,000 landings.

“It’s an incredible record considering some of the challenging and often inhospitable operating environments,” says Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb.

“This fleet has operated around the world from Europe to the South West Pacific, from Afghanistan to Antarctica. They are truly incredible machines that have done exactly what they were purchased for 60 years ago.

“This legacy of providing the support New Zealanders and our friends have needed over such a long period, safely and effectively, is a testament, not only to the aircraft design, but the professionalism and dedication of all of those who have worked on this aircraft.”

Air Vice-Marshal Webb said the Hercules had clocked up midwinter Antarctic rescues in minus 35 degree Celsius temperatures, many disaster-response missions across the Indo-Pacific, short-notice evacuation tasks, such as Kabul in 2021, and operated in many combat zones.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading NZ7001 was the first of three C-130H Hercules aircraft to arrive at RNZAF Base Auckland, Whenuapai in 1965 and the fleet was quickly put to work transporting personnel from NZ Army 161 Battery and aid to Vietnam. That same year, a Hercules with personnel and supplies made its first flight to Antarctica.

By 1969, the aircraft had proven so valuable in providing strategic and tactical airlift capabilities, a further two were purchased bringing the fleet to five.

Brett Marshall, Director of the Air Force Museum, says the arrival of the Hercules is a huge bonus for the museum and will be a popular visitor attraction in the region.

“It has served New Zealand for 60 years and deserves to retire and to be conserved and displayed for the generations to come. NZ7001 is special as it was the first model of its kind to be exported by Lockheed and so we were the first customer,” he said.

The museum plans to expand its current footprint with a new exhibition hall large enough to house both the Hercules and the museum’s retired Lockheed P-3K2 Orion.

“With a tail as high as a four-storey building and a wingspan of 40.5m, the aircraft is too large for the museum’s current spaces. The Orion is an equally significant aircraft, serving the RNZAF for 54 years before retiring to the museum in 2023,” he says.

In 2020, the Government announced the ageing fleet would be replaced by five new C-130J-30 Hercules. The last of the new aircraft arrived in December, allowing the C-130H to take a well-earned retirement.

A series of special open days are being planned so the public can view the Hercules before it goes into storage until its new permanent home is built. The remaining four aircraft in the fleet have been retired at RNZAF Base Woodbourne.

