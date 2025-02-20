Police Monitoring Te Puke Tangi

Inspector Clifford Paxton, Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander:

Police are aware of a gang related tangi for the father of a prominent gang member, due to take place in the Western Bay of Plenty Area on Friday 21 February.

Bay of Plenty Police will be monitoring the tangi and procession in Waitangi, Te Puke, due to take place around midday.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead as Police believe there could be some disruptions on the road, while attendees make their way to the tangi from Tauranga and other areas.

Police advise those attending that we will not tolerate any unlawful activity, and this will be met with enforcement action where it is identified.

Police will follow up in instances if we are unable to take enforcement action at the time, with information about the offence and offender noted for further action.

If you see any unlawful activity, please contact Police via 111 if it is happening now or 105 if its after the fact either online or over the phone.

