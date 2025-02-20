Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Serious Crash, State Highway 3, Te Mapara

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 9:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

State Highway 3 is expected to be closed for several hours following a serious single-vehicle crash.

About 8.45am, emergency services were alerted to the crash. Initial indications suggest a van left the road and hit a tree between Maraetaua and Pukenui roads.

One person is reportedly in a critical condition after being ejected from the vehicle, while another is in a moderate condition and is being extracted from the vehicle.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending, and the highway is expected to be closed for some time. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

