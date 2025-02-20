Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SFO Correction To Media Reporting On Manurewa Marae Inquiries

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 9:56 am
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is not currently investigating Manurewa Marae as reported by media as part of their coverage on recently released inquiries.

The SFO continues to liaise with NZ Police in relation to the status of their investigation into potential criminal offending arising from this matter. The SFO has not opened a separate criminal investigation into the same subject matter while the Police investigation is ongoing and will consider any referrals that may be made to us.

Unless the fact of a complaint or an investigation being managed by the SFO is already in the public domain, the SFO does not routinely confirm or deny details to avoid prejudice to the maintenance of the law, including the prevention, investigation and detection of offences.

For any further information and background, please refer to the relevant agencies.

About the SFO

The SFO is responsible for investigating and prosecuting serious or complex fraud, including bribery, and corruption in New Zealand. With a focus on maintaining integrity and trust in the financial system, the SFO has developed strategic areas of focus to ensure it has the greatest impact with the cases it takes in. These are reviewed and updated every 12-18 months.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Serious Fraud Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 