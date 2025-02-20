SFO Correction To Media Reporting On Manurewa Marae Inquiries

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is not currently investigating Manurewa Marae as reported by media as part of their coverage on recently released inquiries.

The SFO continues to liaise with NZ Police in relation to the status of their investigation into potential criminal offending arising from this matter. The SFO has not opened a separate criminal investigation into the same subject matter while the Police investigation is ongoing and will consider any referrals that may be made to us.

Unless the fact of a complaint or an investigation being managed by the SFO is already in the public domain, the SFO does not routinely confirm or deny details to avoid prejudice to the maintenance of the law, including the prevention, investigation and detection of offences.

For any further information and background, please refer to the relevant agencies.

About the SFO

The SFO is responsible for investigating and prosecuting serious or complex fraud, including bribery, and corruption in New Zealand. With a focus on maintaining integrity and trust in the financial system, the SFO has developed strategic areas of focus to ensure it has the greatest impact with the cases it takes in. These are reviewed and updated every 12-18 months.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

