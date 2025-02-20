Council To Sell Motueka Properties

Investigations into the future of several Tasman District Council owned buildings in Motueka has led to a decision to put some on the market.

The investigations were launched into potential uses of the former Motueka Library building on Pā Street when the library moved into its new purpose-built facility on Wallace Street nearly three years ago.

Last week elected members decided that the Council would prefer to lease office space for its Motueka Service Centre and approved the sale of the Motueka Service Centre at seven Hickmott Place and the adjacent car park at eight Hickmott Place.

It was also decided that the former Motueka Library and Laura Ingram Kindergarten will be put up for sale to be removed or demolished. The Council is also open to other options from specific users on the use of the former Library building prior to progressing with its removal/demolition.

The Council Service Centre building, which was brought from the Ministry of Works in 1958, was upgraded in 1990, and had had further minor upgrades since then, but needs further improvements.

Council’s decision provides the opportunity for any potential purchaser of the Service Centre at seven Hickmott Place to lease it back to Council so it can continue to function as its Service Centre.

The former library and kindergarten buildings are part of the Memorial Park Management plan on reserve land jointly owned by Tasman District Council and Wakatū Incorporation.

Tasman District Council Group Manager of Community Infrastructure Richard Kirby says putting the buildings on the market is the most prudent option.

He says income generated from the sale of the properties could be used to finance other facilities within the Motueka community.

