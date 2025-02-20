Fatal Crash, Kaingaroa
Thursday, 20 February 2025, 11:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash in Kaingaroa last
night.
Police were notified at about 10.40pm that a
vehicle had crashed on State Highway
10.
Unfortunately, the driver was pronounced deceased
at the scene.
No other vehicles were
involved.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
underway.
