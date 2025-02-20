Housing Costs Continue To Put Pressure On Households In Year To June 2024

One-third of low-income households in Aotearoa New Zealand spent more than 40 percent of their income on housing costs in the year ended June 2024, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

In the year ended June 2024, approximately 31 percent of households in the lowest two income quintiles spent 40 percent or more of their income on housing costs (31.7 percent of households in the lowest income quintile (under $41,600) and 31.0 percent for those in the second income quintile ($41,600 to $69,999)).

Across all households, 19.7 percent spent 40 percent or more of their income on housing costs, up from 18.2 percent the previous year.

