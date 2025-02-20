Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Three People Taken Into Custody On Karangahape Road

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 3:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Three people have been arrested following a firearms incident in Herne Bay this afternoon.

At around 1.30pm, information was received that a man was carrying a firearm on Hamilton Road.

A Police camera operator observed the man getting into a vehicle and tracked it travelling along Jervois Road.

Police units conducted an armed traffic stop on Karangahape Road.

As the traffic stop was being carried out, a passenger ran from the vehicle and attempted to get into a vehicle passing by.

Our staff prevented this from occurring and arrested the 35-year-old man, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

No injuries have been reported.

Police arrested two other occupants of the vehicle, a man and woman aged 30, without incident.

On searching the vehicle, Police have recovered a paintball gun.

Charges are being considered for what has unfolded this afternoon.

© Scoop Media

