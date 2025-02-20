Three People Taken Into Custody On Karangahape Road
Three people have been arrested following a firearms incident in Herne Bay this afternoon.
At around 1.30pm, information was received that a man was carrying a firearm on Hamilton Road.
A Police camera operator observed the man getting into a vehicle and tracked it travelling along Jervois Road.
Police units conducted an armed traffic stop on Karangahape Road.
As the traffic stop was being carried out, a passenger ran from the vehicle and attempted to get into a vehicle passing by.
Our staff prevented this from occurring and arrested the 35-year-old man, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
No injuries have been reported.
Police arrested two other occupants of the vehicle, a man and woman aged 30, without incident.
On searching the vehicle, Police have recovered a paintball gun.
Charges are being considered for what has unfolded this afternoon.